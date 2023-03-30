Thursday, March 30, 2023
Basketball | Utah beat San Antonio thanks to one man – Markkanen out again due to injury

March 30, 2023
Basketball | Utah beat San Antonio thanks to one man – Markkanen out again due to injury

Markkanen was sidelined from the Utah Jazz lineup due to a hand injury.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz have taken a 128–117 away victory over the San Antonio Spurs, even though the Finnish star Lauri Markkanen was not on the field this time. The reason for Markkanen’s absence is a hand injury.

In the Finn’s absence, Utah’s and at the same time the strongest scorer of the entire match was Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a whopping 41 points and six three-pointers. Horton-Tucker scored almost twice as many points as second-place San Antonio with 21 points Malachi to Branham compared to.

Markkanes has had several sickness absences recently. He has missed four of the Utah Jazz’s last six games.

