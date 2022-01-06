Basketball | Unvaccinated star mate Kyrie Irving is back in the NBA, a special saga still going on

Irving is still not allowed to play in New York, even though he represents the city club.

About coronary vaccination refused star charterer Kyrie Irving returned to the fields in the NBA basketball league when his team Brooklyn Nets claimed a 129-121 away win over the Indiana Pacers. Irving was on the sidelines for the first 35 games of the season because he has refused to take the corona vaccine.

Due to New York official regulations, Irving is not allowed to play in Nets home games or away games against the New York Knicks. At the start of the season, the Nets lined up not wanting to play Irving in away games alone, but as the season progressed, the team has changed its position.

“This is not an ideal situation. But we fight through it and do our best to stay together, ”Irving said after scoring 22 points.