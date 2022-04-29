Basketball Two big playing careers end today – Petteri Koponen already knows what will happen at the end of the bronze match

Petteri Koponen and Shawn Huff will end their long and successful club team careers on Friday at Töölö Race Hall. “It would be perfect if there was a tight game and we had one last attack.”

Two respectable basketball career will receive a joint decision on Friday when Susijeng’s experienced credit Petteri Koponen34, and Shawn Huff37, are leaving the field.

The Helsinki Seagulls duo joined forces for this season with the “once again, boys” mentality. The Seagulls didn’t make it to the finals, but there will be a salvation on those wounds from the final match of the season.

Koponen has already written in his mind how the season – and the league careers of both men – would ideally end.

“It would be perfect if there was a tight game and we had the last attack. We would play with Shawn pick and rollin or pick and pop. I would feed Shawn and he would throw a winning basket, ”Koponen paints.

Susijengin tehoduo plans to play in the national team’s shirt at the September European Championships after the Korisliiga season, but then the careers are in the package.

Koponen had time touring the main series of Italy, Russia, Spain and Germany in his career before returning to Finland.

The leagues on Huff’s curriculum include the Greek, Italian, German and French leagues.

Huffin from the idea of ​​cessation has matured slowly over the past three years. Last summer, he informed his close circle of his decision.

Top sports require one hundred percent dedication from a person. Huff noticed that it was starting to get harder and harder for him.

“Basketball has given me so much that I kind of don’t want to cheat on the sport so I wouldn’t give it the same back,” he says.

In Huff’s case, the bronze match involves beautiful symbolism, as he gets to play his last game against Kataja in Joensuu. Follow where his father Leon Huff played while moving to Finland.

In addition, the playground is special for the Torpan Boys’ breeder.

“I’m glad to be able to end my career at Kisahalli, where everything started as a little boy.”

Susijengin the star duo grew over the years into good friends. Huff and Koponen are carved from completely different woods, but always found a common tone in the locker room.

“It’s probably no coincidence that even my own best games have hit the spot just when I’ve played with Petter,” Huff praises.

“Petteri is a really funny guy. He always says all things straight, good and bad. Jokes too. ”

Koponen recognizes the trait mentioned by his teammate. He wonders why Huff is the perennial captain of Susijeng.

“Shawn always takes everything into account when I push myself and throw my lap straight. Shawn will definitely think more carefully about what he lets go of, ”Koponen admits amused.

In his youth Koponen was more often hit by the beak of the jokers themselves. He says he was too blue-eyed, which Huff also signs.

Those who belonged to the more experienced guard of the national team Teemu Rannikko and Juha Sten pulled Kopo in time through a long formula when this was with the team on a summer camp.

Jekku started as much as three months in advance.

“They said at the beginning of the summer that they would go diving after the last game. During the summer, it was always talked about. After the last game, there was then a party somewhere, and the guys asked, ‘Cheat, why don’t you have a beer or nothing?’ I told you to go diving in the morning. Teemu and Juppe completely tore up that ‘we’re not going to be Petsku anywhere.’ ”

Now that his career is coming to an end, there could be a demand for a diving trip – in honor of the good old days.

“Maybe it should be on the agenda to get a dive with the gentlemen sometimes,” Koponen laughs.

In the water punching would do good to the bodies of veteran players anyway, as they say the body has been really hard for the last few years. For 34- and 37-year-old men, carving on the parquet is a fierce bustle.

“It’s heavy. Every top athlete says that top sports are not a healthy thing to do. There are a lot of injuries and bumps. The body is being pushed to extremes, ”says Huff, praising Physiotherapists at Seagulls.

Koponen remembers having been to the massage parlor with Huff countless times.

“Yes, there’s been a man on the table at times, and I might even be more than Shawn. I think he’s still in pretty good shape. Although Shawn is a couple of years older than me, black feels that my body is at least older than Shawn’s, ”Koponen throws.

Koponen is grateful for the coaches of his own junior years.

Neither the players would never have reached the top without the club’s masseurs, guardians and other backgrounds – not to mention the coaches.

Huff already plans to work with juniors after his career. It is in young players that the future of Finnish basketball lies – who would be the better person to guide them.

Koponen has not planned such a conquest, but he is grateful for the coaches of his own junior years. His first coach in the piece league was Pekka Hartikainenwhich you have learned to this day.

Not all the lessons were playful, but the attitude of the young player also improved with Hartikainen’s instructions.

“Sometimes when the game didn’t go, I started chattering or blaming others. Pekka said I used to say ‘bend, bend’. Somewhere in the game, overtime was running and I was starting to explain something again, so Pekka gave me a bit of a flip chart on my cheek with a gentle paternal grip, ”Koponen recalls warmly.

There were no beauties and no other sanctions. A quality gambler instead came.

“Fortunately, it is an outdated crime,” coach Hartikainen acknowledges.