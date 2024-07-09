Basketball | Tuomas Iisalon’s NBA career gets praise from experts: “Deserved every bit of success”

Basketball|Tuomas Iisalo went to speak at the Cross-Sports Football Development Days. Marianne Miettinen highly appreciated the kind of coaching the new NBA pilot represented.

Basketball coach Tuomas Iisalon the assistant coach’s move to the NBA gathers enthusiasm beyond the boundaries of Finnish sports.

Iisalo is moving to coach the Memphis Grizzlies team. He signed a three-year contract, which was announced on Monday.

“He has earned every bit of success and has worked hard in his career,” says Palloliito’s top football manager, who is also known as Yle’s TV expert. Marianne Miettinen.

Fact Top players of Finnish coaches Finns have coached in these places, for example, before Tuomas Iisalo washed away. Basketball Henrik Dettmann, German national team Gordon Herbert, German national team, Toronto Raptors NBA (assistant coach) Volleyball Tuomas Sammelvuo, Russian national team Hockey (NHL) Alpo Suhonen, head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks Tuomo Ruutu, Florida Panthers assistant coach Teppo Numminen, Buffalo Sabres’ assistant coach Jussi Parkkila, Colorado Avalanche goaltending coach Football Sami Hyypia, Bayer Leverkusen (German Bundesliga)

Martti Kuusela, Budapest Honvéd (Hungary) Ski jumping Mika Kojonkoski, Norwegian national team

Also former head coach of the Lions, chairman of the Finnish professional coaches Erkka Westerlundgives value to Iisalo’s agreement, although it reminds us of the difficulty of equating species.

“The NBA is a really tough and prestigious league. This is a great thing for Finnish coaching”, says Westerlund.

Played volleyball in top European leagues Riikka Lehtonen describes the contract as insanely tough.

“It’s great to get Finnish names in those circles, and thus knowledge of how and in what way to train,” says Lehtonen.

Riikka Lehtonen considers getting a Finn to coach the NBA a great thing.

In basketball circles Iisalo’s contract has naturally been received with joy.

“A trailblazer”, describes the sports legend Lea Hakala The importance of the contract Iisalo received.

Before Iisalo, a Canadian-born who obtained Finnish citizenship in the 1980s also coached in the NBA Gordon Herbert. He was involved in the coaching of the Toronto Raptors in the 2008–09 season.

Iisalo is the first Finnish-born NBA coach. He started his coaching career in the Finnish Basketball League. In 2016, he moved to Germany, from where the journey continued to the French league for the last season.

Now it’s the turn of the biggest series of the sport.

“Unfortunately, there have been no European coaches in the NBA until the last decade. Finnish coaching has been on the rise in basketball. It’s a great thing”, praises Hakala.

Currently, two NBA teams have a European coach. The Toronto Raptors are coached by a Serbian Darko Rajaković, who has worked as Memphis’ assistant coach earlier in his career. The Brooklyn Nets named a Spaniard as their new head coach in the spring by Jordi Fernández.

Hakala says that it is difficult to assess what kind of impact Iisalon’s wash will have on Finnish basketball.

“Of course, when we get contacts, maybe it can open up opportunities for the coaching side. Of course, information about the players can also flow better,” Hakala reflects.

European coaches have previously been few in the NBA, Lea Hakala reminds.

Marianne Miettinen says that he does not know Iisalo personally. He has still gotten to know the thoughts of a fresh NBA coach.

Miettinen says that Iisalo was a speaker at the Football Development Days last December. Based on the presentation, a picture was drawn of Iisalo as a coach who seeks inspiration from other ball sports.

Miettinen says that he respects and appreciates Iisalo’s working style and the kind of Finnish coaching he represents.

“He told how he tries to influence the entire environment and operating culture in the team. When he was in Germany, he had learned about football in the way he played,” says Miettinen.

Marianne Miettinen says Tuomas Iisalo deserves his success.

Erkka Westerlund says that the reputation of Finnish coaching is good internationally.

“The coaches are quite comprehensive: they understand the sport and the intricacies of the sports very well. But on the other hand, how to work with people and get the best know-how out of people has risen more. That side has developed”, Westerlund assesses.

Riikka Lehtonen’s experience of the change in coaching during her own career also speaks volumes for the development of coaches. Lehtonen went abroad to play in 1999. His career ended at the beginning of this decade in beach volleyball.

“At the time of my departure, there was a bit of an attitude in Finland that I don’t share what I’ve learned, but you have to dig for the same knowledge yourself. It was wonderful to notice later in Finnish culture that information was shared in a different way,” Lehtonen explains.

Erkka Westerlund says Tuomas Iisalo’s contract is on the same level as Alpo Suhonen’s NHL coach contract.

Where from could you apply for a reference point for the Iisalo contract? A few Finnish coaches from the past years have made tough international contracts before.

Westerlund highlights a significant hockey coach. Alpo Suhonen was the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2000–01 season.

“It’s probably the same caliber as this one. Jarmo Kekäläinen was not a coach, but his beginnings in North America have been long. They are probably the biggest contracts in ball sports,” says Westerlund.

Miettinen finds a comparison in another major indoor ball sport.

“Tuomas Sammelvuo has been through very hard times in volleyball,” Miettinen reminds.

In the years 2019–2022, Sammelvuo worked as the head coach of the Russian national team and the big club Zenit St. Petersburg.

Lehtonen thinks that ice hockey as a global sport is not up to the level of basketball. After a moment’s thought, he too raises Sammelvuo and creating a career in South Korea Tommi Tiilikainen.

In particular, Lehtonen appreciates the fact that the career at the top has continued continuously for a long time after getting there.

“We have not only broken, but also stayed at the top,” Lehtonen reminds us.