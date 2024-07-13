Basketball | Tuomas Iisalo started in the NBA with a win

Basketball|Finnish coach Comet debuted his new team on the bench.

Last excellently coached in Germany and most recently in France Tuomas Iisalo recently moved to North America to join the coaching staff of the Memphis Grizzlies. On Friday, the Finn was on the bench for the Grizzlies for the first time, when the team faced the Sacramento Kings in the opening game of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.

The match ended with Memphis winning 103–83 (35–55). The Grizzlies’ best scorer was Jake LaRavia At 22 pounds. Matsi’s best +/- reading (+26) cleared Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis caused quite a stir in his coaching team in the summer. The head coach Taylor Jenkins was allowed to continue in his position, but six new assistant coaches were hired to support him – among them Iisalo. Only two of the old assistant coaches were allowed to continue. According to media reports, Iisalo is Jenkins’ most important partner.

Memphis will play at least five games in the tournament to be played in Las Vegas. Next, the team will face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.