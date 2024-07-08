Basketball | Tuomas Iisalo made Finnish NBA history

Basketball|Finnish top coach Tuomas Iisalo will make his debut as an NBA coach next season.

NBA club The Memphis Grizzlies announced their coaching staff for the upcoming season early Monday. A Finnish name was also found on the list.

Tuomas from Iisalo41, will become the first Finnish-born coach in history in the world’s highest level basketball league.

Iisalo signed a three-year contract with the NBA club, reports Basketnewsand estimates that the Finnish head coach’s chances in the NBA are good in the future.

Iisalo will work in Memphis as an assistant coach with seven other assistant coaches. He has been the head coach of the team since 2019 Taylor Jenkinswho has coached his team to the playoffs three times in a row.

Suomikorinsen According to Memphis, by hiring Iisalo, Memphis wants to get more of a European perspective to develop its game.

US media Sports Illustrated titles Iisalo as one of the best coaches in Europe.

Last season, Iisalo coached Paris Basketball to the Eurocup champion in the French premier league. In the season before that, he piloted German Bonn to victory in the Champions League