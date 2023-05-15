Basketball | Tuomas Iisalo made Finnish basketball history – led Bonn to win the Champions League

Bonn beat Hapoel Jerusalem in the Champions League final on Sunday.

Successful creating a coaching career in Germany Tuomas Iisalo made Finnish basketball history by piloting Baskets Bonn to victory in the men’s Champions League. Bonn defeated Israel’s Hapoel Jerusalem 77–70 in the final of the final tournament played in Malaga.

Bonn’s season has been fantastic, as the team enters the playoffs of the German Bundesliga as the regular season number one. Bonn has lost only five matches throughout the season, and Iisalo was chosen as the coach of the year in both the German league and the Champions League.

With the victory over Hapoel, Bonn made club history, as the team founded in 1992 had never before won the championship trophy in any competition.

“We have gone through with the team that such opportunities are very rare and we have to make the most of them. We’ve approached each day like this is the season that can never be covered again. We haven’t taken a single day off in practice,” Iisalo said, according to the Basketball Association’s release, at the press conference of the final.

“Being in this situation and winning with these guys is something I couldn’t even dream of.”

In basketball, the Champions League is the first league of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), but “above” it is the Euroleague, where the biggest clubs in Europe play. The Euroleague is not a series under Fiba.

Iisalo, 40, has coached Tapiola Honka in Finland in 2014–2015. Before Bonn, he piloted the German Crailsheim from 2016 to 2021.

The standard face of the national team Sasu Salini represented by Tenerife defeated Malaga 84–79 in the bronze medal match of the Champions League.

