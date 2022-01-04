Basketball Trae Young, 23, cannoned the most powerful night in NBA history and hit the basket even from the middle circle

Young scored 56 points and made 14 assists.

Basketball player Trae Young, 23, loaded more points and assists in Tuesday’s NBA round than any other player in league history.

Young threw a dazzling 56 points and also made 14 assists in the same match.

NBA stars only Wilt Chamberlain, Nate Archibald and James Harden have never reached 14 entries and at least 50 points. Young was even more powerful than them.

Atlanta Hawksia representing Young threw the most handsome basket of the evening from the center circle. The balls sank in high arches, and towards the end of the match, Young no longer even needed a decent throw to make baskets.

The fiery asshole also sank all 15 of his free throws in a cold-cool match.

Young winged his team to the Atlanta Hawks for 131 points, but that wasn’t enough either, as the Portland Trail Blazers who faced it hit 136 points and turned the entertaining struggle to themselves.

Young is heavily planned for an NBA star match. He has conceded an average of 28.4 points and 9.5 assists per match this season.