Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Basketball | ToPo wins the women's Korisliiga finals

April 9, 2024
in World Europe
Basketball | ToPo wins the women's Korisliiga finals

ToPo won Kouvottaret in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Women's In Korisliiga, we may see a repeat of last season's finals, when this season's regular season winner ToPo and defending champion Peli-Karhut came within one win of the final match places in Tuesday's semifinals.

ToPo took an 87–78 victory over Kouvottari in Helsinki. PeKa clearly beat Forssa Alu in Kotka 91–66.

When the wins in both semi-final series are now 2–1, ToPo and PeKa can aim for decisive third wins on Friday in Forssa and Kouvola.

Kouvottaret started off strong against ToPo and jumped out to an 11 point lead. ToPo pulled away in the second quarter and took a three-point halftime lead. ToPo dominated the second half to the extent that Kouvottaret could not get closer than four points.

Carmen Tyson-Thomas collected 28 points for ToPo. About Kouvottari Re'Shawna Stone scored 23 points.

In Kotka, the course of the game changed at first, when PeKa quickly left Alu, who had thrown weakly, ten points behind. Alku reached the gap at the beginning of the second period, but PeKa cheered up and took a 13-point halftime lead. The start did not pick up again when PeKa quickly increased its lead to more than 20 points in the third period.

PeKa's trio Roosa Kosonen, Randi Brown and Da'nasia Hood scored 21 points each. Shelby Cheslek raised Alu 27 points.

