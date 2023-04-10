Basketball | ToPo got its first final place in the women’s Korisliiga

ToPo defeated Vimpelin Veto with a 3–1 match win.

10.4. 20:30

Helsinki club Torpan Pojat took the first place in the finals in the women’s Korisliiga in their club history, when they beat Vimpelin Veto on Monday 84–77 and advanced to the finals with match wins 3–1.

ToPo meets Peli-Karhut in the finals. ViVe is looking for the first medal in its club history in the bronze match against Forssa Alku.

ToPo took a 14-point lead in the match at its best, but the home team ViVe fought alongside and for a moment even took the lead in the final quarter. However, ToPo played better in the end and secured a place in the finals.

“A two-part match. The beginning of the final period was difficult for us. Vimpeli started the period strongly, but we showed strength of character”, ToPo head coach Niko Kuusi your sum in the Basketball Association’s bulletin.