Basketball Top promise by Max Besselink, 18, Seagulls’ total start to surprise, even a big disappointment for players

After the transfer, Besselink switched from Seagulls to Helsinki YMCA.

Basketball season the most special news was to remain a small mention on the transfer column. Seagulls top promise Max Besselink, 18, moved from the basketball league 1A to the Helsinki YMCA playing in the division.

Besselink informed Seagulls head coach last week after the Kotka match To Jussi Laaksothat wants to change the club. The knowledge completely surprised the Valley, and at least as much the whole team.

“It was then slept overnight and still the boy thought he wanted to go to Namika,” Laakso told HS.

“I gave several options that could have been played by the end of the season, but he still thought he was leaving. You shouldn’t force it. ”

Besselink is one of the great promises of Finnish basketball. He scored 16.42 minutes per match at Seagulls.

“I don’t see it being about the minutes, even though they were talked about,” Laakso said.

It is not uncommon for an 18-year-old to clear his place in the basketball team’s line-up. Besselink didn’t fit into the starting week, but the playing time is quite a responsibility.

Maxin father Gerry Besselink knows the backgrounds to his son’s move from Seagulls to Namika. Gerry Besselink said there was no drama involved in the club change.

“The crucial point is that Max wants more responsibility as a player and I support him 100%. It is very important that Max wants to grow as a player and I agree, “said Gerry Besselink.

“It may be the wrong decision, but it is my decision. And if it’s wrong, I have to live with it, ”Max told me and Dad assured the boy he had made an independent decision.

“Seagulls is a great company and they took good care of him, but he’s not a professional yet and he’s only 18 years old,” Gerry Besselink said. “It was a difficult decision.”

“Jussi Laakso is a great coach, he has had good success and he wouldn’t change any patterns because of Max and shouldn’t. Max was able to make the change. ”

Seagulls encountered Kotka on 9 February, when the transfer period had expired. Besselink had a so-called parallel license, so he was able to switch clubs, but Seagulls was no longer able to replace him.

According to head coach Laakso, the surprising change of club was, above all, a big disappointment for the Seagulls players.

“I asked Max every week if everything was okay and he always said it was. Yes, this came out of time. ”

With Besselink is scheduled to go to Santa Clara University in the U.S. next season to build his career, but this season will end in Namika.