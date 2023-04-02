The French Tony Parker will enter the Hall of Fame, along with two other European players: the German Dirk Nowitzki and the Spanish Pau Gasol. His entry into this prestigious institution will take place on August 12.

A recognition. Frenchman Tony Parker, German Dirk Nowitzki and Spanish Pau Gasol will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the highest honor reserved for the elite of the elite, illustrating the impressive place that European basketball has held in the NBA in the last two decades.

These three basketball players are among the best in the history of the old continent and are the first from their countries to enter the Hall of Fame, along with legends such as Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant. His entry into the prestigious institution will take place on August 12 in Springfield, in the state of Massachusetts.

“Dirk, I was there when they took his jersey. We had all those battles with Dallas and San Antonio. Pau…I wish I hadn’t been born! I would have had more gold medals with France. And now, here we are all together in the Hall of Fame. It’s unbelievable,” said Tony Parker.

The latter also tweeted: “It is an honor for me to be elected to the NBA Hall of Fame on the first ballot. I am very excited. I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams that one day I would be there.”

C’est un honneur pour moi d’avoir été élu au Hall of Fame de la NBA en first ballot. I have three emu. Je n’aurais never pu imaginer, dans mes rêves les plus fous, d’y être un jour. Merci à tous de m’avoir soutenu! pic.twitter.com/4qmZoMDB9x —Tony Parker (@tonyparker) April 1, 2023



Gregg Popovich also honored

Tony Parker, Euro 2013 champion with France, can boast of having more champion rings than his two colleagues (2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014), all won with the San Antonio Spurs, along with members of the Hall of Fame Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, with whom he formed one of the most formidable trios in history. He was also the first European chosen MVP (best player) of a Finals in 2007.

Dirk Nowitzki is the sixth leading scorer in NBA history (31,560 points in 1,522 games). The first European to be voted regular season MVP in 2007, the ‘Wunderkid’ guided the Dallas Mavericks to their only title in 2011.

Pau Gasol won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 as Kobe Bryant’s second-in-command. His numbers now hang side by side on the roof of the Los Angeles stadium. The man from Barcelona also has an immense international record, once world champion (2006) and three times European champion (2009, 2011, 2015).

“I could never have dreamed of this recognition as a child. My career with Spain has made me who I am. I have always been very proud to play for my national team and to inspire children to dream like I did when I I was a child,” he said.

Other personalities inducted into the Hall of Fame are Gregg Popovich, five-time champion with San Antonio and the winningest coach in the NBA, and Becky Hamon, who was his assistant from 2014 to 2021, becoming the first female head coach of a team. male professional for a brief period.

“Basketball Hall of Fame”

This 2023 vintage is exceptional in more ways than one, as Europe is represented in this “Basketball Hall of Fame” for the first time, with Dwyane Wade being the only American to complete the quartet of former players. He has also made his mark in the NBA, having won three championships with Miami (2006, 2012, 2013).

Since the first promotion in 1959, there are already 201 former players from the North American league and outside of it who are part of the Hall of Fame, which also includes players, coaches, teams, referees, executives and other collaborators. Only 23 are not American, including 14 Europeans from nine different countries, with Croatians being the most represented, with four since the addition of Tony Kukoc in 2021, a three-time winner with Michael Jordan’s Bulls in the 1990s.

Adding Germany, Spain and France to the list, Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Gasol and Tony Parker symbolize the growing internationalization of the NBA. And because they are so important to the success of their teams, they have embodied this change of era and landscape over time.

In this sense, this ‘Big 3’ European is a pioneer who paved the way for today’s stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and other Luka Doncic who impose their dominance in the most competitive league in the world.

“There were some veterans like Detlef Schrempf, Tony Kukoc or Drazen Petrovic who paved this way and the new wave that we represent with Tony and Pau arrived… We helped to globalize this game and if we were able to inspire the guys along the way, It’s humble,” Dirk Nowitzki said.

*With AFP; adapted from its original in French