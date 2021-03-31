Basketball Tomas Pihlajamäki’s life was shaken in the blink of an eye and the doctor told him the chilling words

Basketball player Tomas Pihlajamäki, 21, was nearing the end of his career when he was injured at Tapiola’s Honkahall in the summer of 2018. One of his neck vertebrae shattered in a collision with a rock-hard wall.

This the interview would never have been conducted if things had gone even slightly differently at the Honkahall in Espoo in the summer of 2018.

Currently representing Tampereen Pyrintö Tomas Pihlajamäki traveled to his hometown of Honga for summer rehearsals. As a former junior of the Espoo club, he was familiar to many of the team’s players, so he was included with ease.