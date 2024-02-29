Basketball | Timo Heinonen reaches a historical milestone – “I've been here a thousand times”, he says

Helsinki Seagulls winger Timo Heinonen, 42, immediately correct one misinformation. He hasn't played in four decades. Heinonen played his first match in the SM series in the 1999–2000 season, but he did not step onto the court until the spring season of 2000.

“Only for three decades,” Heinonen says and laughs.

When Heinonen states that some consider the year 2000 to be the last year of the 1990s, the player's amusement increases.

“Yes, that's how it is, but it always has to be sold separately and explained.”

Decades however, are not the reason for this interview, but the fact that today, Friday, Heinonen will play his thousandth major league game in Finland, i.e. in the Korisliiga and in the SM series that preceded it. The chapter also includes playoff matches.

Heinonen is completely on his own. Tampere's Pyrinnön is second in the number of games Antero Lehto, 39, who has played 886 games. He's still playing too.

A thousand matches, an arresting number. But that doesn't inspire Heino to vent more.

“Well, not that now… that's kind of a weird basketball feat. Some wins, championships and playoffs are more obvious. That you have come to the place a thousand times is a really fun byproduct of a long career,” says Heinonen.

During his career, Timo Heinonen has made baskets with an average of 8.9 points per game.

Hailing from Vantaa, Heinonen played his first championship matches in PuHu (Vantaan Pussihuka) from Vantaa.

Do you remember your first match other than it wasn't in 1999?

“Actually, I'm not sure what would have been the first time that I was able to play, that is, I would have received a game entry.”

“There are some memories of the first matches, but I don't really know what the first official match was. It's been so long.”

Heinonen saysthat important matches have been better remembered, i.e. playoff matches.

“If you happen to win an important match, it will be even more memorable. When you start to remember in more detail, there is some very vague stuff at the fair. For strange reasons, regular regular season matches are also included.”

Can you elaborate a bit on what these vague and strange matches are?

“I remember well, for example, from the ToPo era, when [NBA-legenda Scottie] Pippen came to play a couple of matches”, Heinonen recalls the January 2008 matches.

“In my opinion, they count as special and strange events.”

Its own chapter is one match from last spring, more precisely the match of the final series played on May 16, where the Seagulls won their first championship in their club history and at the same time Heinonen got a championship medal around his neck for the first time in his career.

That's when the questions asked to Heinonen about the missing championship ended.

“It was a wonderful thing for last spring. At the end of a long career, I did know how to appreciate. There was still in the team Antti Kanervo, who had also been playing for a long time and had been looking for a championship for a long time. It was a wonderful experience.”

“ “I've been lucky and hopefully done the right things to stay fit.”

Last May, Timo Heinonen finally got to lift the panther statue.

Heinonen there is an amazing thing behind the large number of games; he has never been injured for longer periods of time.

Heinonen played a few games in his first two seasons, but since then he hasn't played less than 30 games. There are already 24 matches in this season.

The record is from the 2013–2014 season, when Heinonen played 54 matches in KTP's shirt.

“There really has never been an injury that kept him out of the game for a longer period of time. I've been lucky and hopefully done the right things to stay fit.”

Heinonen admits that with age you have to do more and, above all, more precisely.

“Yes, even when I was young, I had to do a lot of it, but then I didn't have to focus so much attention on not doing too much. Now we have to put unnecessary things away so that we have time to recover and be able to train the next day and in the following weeks.”

Heinonen's strong summer training is cycling, which he does passionately and goes on long cycling trips abroad as well.

“It's good basic fitness training and spares the joints since there's not much impact.”

All in all, in Heinonen's opinion, basketball has gone in a more professional direction during his career, also in training.

“From a young player, training is more purposeful and we also rest better. Everything has moved on. The physical characteristics of the players are better. It's been fun to watch the change up close.”

“ “Kisahalli is a very cozy place.”

Timo Heinonen is not going to move to the side of the stands for a while.

Instead The conditions in Helsinki have not changed during Heinonen's career. ToPo played in the Töölö race hall and the Seagulls also play there. Heinonen also longs for a hall that meets international standards in Helsinki, but Kisahalli also has sympathies.

“Kisahalli is a very cozy place. I have played a very large part of the basketball games there.”

Heinonen has also experienced the completion of the new hall. When he played at PuHu, Vantaa's Myyrmäkeen was completed as Energia-arena after a long struggle.

“When it finally came, the basketball team had a more difficult situation. We fell out of the league and we didn't play there for half a season”, Heinonen recalls the spring of 2007.

One question I have to ask Heino. He starts laughing even before asking… How long will the career last?

“Let's go one moment at a time. There are no injuries or damage to the sport. Let's get jealous here. Such a round answer.”

Are there any celebrations coming up on Friday?

“I don't know, I hope nothing now…”

One more thing: what will you be when you grow up?

“I don't know, that's what's exciting here.”

Korisliiga match Helsinki Seagulls–Salon Vilpas in Helsinki Kisahalli on Friday at 18:30. Ruutu+ shows the match.

Timo Heinonen will play in the familiar Kisahalli in the main league match number one thousand on Friday. 42-year-old basketball professional. Going into the 25th season in the Korisliiga and its predecessor in the SM series. On Friday, there will be a thousand main league games (832 in the regular season and 168 in the playoffs) As clubs PuHu (seasons 1999–2007), ToPo (2007–2012), KTP (2012–2015) and Seagulls 2015–) One Finnish championship (Seagulls in the 2022–2023 season) and four Finnish Cup victories (all with the Seagulls, the latest in 2024). Awarded Defensive Player of the Year in 2005–2006 and 2009–2010, Most Improved Player of the Year in 2007–2008 and Best 6th Player of the Year in 2018–2019. Averaged nine points per game during his career.

Played six senior international matches.

