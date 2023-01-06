Friday, January 6, 2023
Basketball | This is how Lauri Markkanen’s wild record was celebrated in the locker room – received a surprise shower: “Put it down!”

January 6, 2023
The Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets away from home with a score of 131–114 and ended a five-game losing streak.

Basketball league Playing in the NBA Lauri Markkanen after his 49-point performance, got water on himself in the Utah Jazz locker room with a photo booth.

The matter becomes clear from the video published by the club. Returning to the locker room, Markkanen had time to notice the water bottles in the hands of his teammates.

“Put it down,” the Finn hissed.

However, his teammates didn’t believe the king of the pitch, but showered him with smiles.

Jazz pointed out that Markkanen is such a hot player that there is no way to cool him down.

Markkanen was the match’s top scorer with a clear difference to the other players.

Markkanen’s previous personal record for points was 38 points, which he scored in both November and December.

A journalist who follows the Utah Jazz Ben Anderson’s by Markkanen’s 49-point performance in Texas is the best performance by a Jazz player in the regular season since Karl Malone’s and April 1998.

