Basketball There will soon be two Iisalo coaches in the German basketball league – “An impressive career”

The roads of Joonas Iisalo and Tuomas Iisalo diverge in Bonn. Next season, they will face each other as head coaches when Joonas Iisalo moves to Heidelberg.

Next In the German basketball Bundesliga, two Finnish head coaches will be seen when Joonas Iisalo starts as USC Heidelberg head coach. The club said it had signed a two-year deal with the 36-year-old coach on Tuesday.

During this period Joonas Iisalo was his brother Tuomas Iisalon as assistant coach in Bonn. Tuomas Iisalo, 39, was chosen as the best coach in the Bundesliga.

According to Heidelberg, Joonas Iisalo has been much more than just an assistant coach in Bonn.

“The modern term assistant head coach applies to him well. Despite his young age, he has an impressive career as assistant coach and head coach. ” Heidelberg said in a statement.

Joonas Iisalo said in a press release he was very pleased to have the opportunity to be Heidelberg’s next head coach.

“I see a lot of opportunities in the company to take the next step. In three years in Germany, I have learned a lot from Tuomas and other coaches. I believe that now is the right time for this change, ”said Joonas Iisalo.

“I want to bring my culture and style of play to Heidelberg. In my way, we always put the collective ahead of the individual. I enjoy it when everyone works hard and smart for a common goal. ”

Before Bonn, Joonas Iisalo was with Tuomas Iisalo at Crailsheim Merlins, where the duo earned their spurs and reputation in Germany.