Basketball | There is no stopping the Denver Nuggets – a place in the NBA Finals is close to historic

The Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the third time and are one win away from the NBA Finals.

Great The Denver Nuggets, who played in the regular season basketball league NBA, are just one step away from the first finals place in the club’s history.

The Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119–108 in the finals of the Western Conference and took a 3–0 lead in the series.

“This group is capable of doing great things,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said NBAaccording to the website of

“And they believe. Faith is a very powerful thing.”

Jamal Murray scored 37 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic accompanied 24 on its surface.

“We focus on the moment and don’t let it slip from our hands. 16 wins are needed for the championship, and five are still to be won,” Murray told the sports channel ESPNaccording to

The Lakers the position is difficult. No team has won a series in the NBA after losing the first three games.

“I can’t speak for the boys right now because I don’t know what’s going through their heads, but I still believe [nousuun]”, the Lakers star LeBron James told.

Also the Lakers pilot Darwin Ham light believes in his team.

“The situation is 0-3, not 0-4. There is hope as long as they haven’t made it to four [voittoon]. We are still alive,” he said at the press conference.