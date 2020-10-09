Basketball There is a league team in Espoo where there is a difference of 28 years between the oldest and the youngest player: “Sometimes it scares me if I am older than my teammates’ parents ”

Iconic.

It’s a basketball player Taru Tuukkanen, and these are not exaggerated words.

Tuukkanen has played in his career in the main series of Spain, France and Italy, seen several Finnish Championship finals and played 165 adult national matches, among other things.

Now he is starting his first season at Tapiola Hongka.

Tuukkanen, 42, brings a lot of experience to the young team. The other members of the team were born in the 1990s and 2000s, Tuukkanen in 1977.

What is the role of the veteran formed: Is he Stara, Hongan LeBron James? Or does Tuukkanen strive to play young players in solution places, to develop them?

Last season, Tuukkanen was the second best Finnish player Awak Kuierin after.

“I try to build places for younger people. I am anyway, the past few years, old days had more to enter. Of course, I take the solutions myself. We play racing basketball, and everyone must be able to make decisions, ”says Tuukkanen.

He adds that the idea is not that he is the only scorer. The result is made as a team.

“I’m trying to get these young people the best season they’ve played.”

The youngest player on the team Elina Aarnisaloa Tuukkanen is 28 years older.

“ “I am always with you, if you start to do something pranks.”

He expected the age differences on the team to have been more visible in doing everyday, but it turned out differently.

“Everything has gone really well in the field and in the locker room.”

According to Tuukkanen, it has been influenced by his own personalities, especially the US reinforcements Cierra Dillard and Gabriela Bronson.

Dillard and Bronson are between Tuukkanen and the rest of the team, they were born in 1996 and 1993.

“They’re just awesome guys, just top characters both. We have been doing really well, ”says Tuukkanen.

He praises them as social, happy, and outward-looking.

“They can dig us shy Finns a little out of our shells. “

Tuukkanen says that he is used to being older than others. This has been the case for a long time. He says he can still be mentally young.

“I am always with you, if you start to do something pranks.”

However, there is one thing that Tuukkanen is excited about in the age difference issue.

“Sometimes it’s scary if I’m older than the parents of these teammates. There can be no help, ”Tuukkanen laughs.

About rock players it is often said that they can help younger team members.

Tuukkanen estimates that he is able to help the team deal with challenges and find ways to overcome situations in difficult situations, such as a loss period or an injury sum.

“I can also give tips on reading the game.”

Now is the first season when Tuukkanen does not play as a professional.

The basketball player, who had an extensive sports career, decided to slowly move into civilian work. He is almost a graduate with a bachelor’s degree and got a job in the real estate industry.

“ “I can also give tips on reading the game.”

Tuukkanen was still not ready to leave the league-level basketball. So far, he has been able to train in the mornings and afternoons.

“The work focuses on evenings and weekends, so yes you get to make a lot of sense that everything will work out. But I trust that it will go well. ”

Tuukkanen has also combined his sports career with his work.

“I have a campaign with several Uusimaa clubs. I will pay part of the seasonal fees for their juniors if I receive assignments through them. ”

The people of Tapiola start their season on the derby against the Espoo Basket Team.

Last season, Honka placed the best among the teams in the Helsinki metropolitan area and was fourth in the league. The team has not set official goals for the season, Tuukkanen says.

“But Honka always aims to develop young players, so that’s definitely the main goal this season too. Of course, in addition to that, we try to succeed to the best of our ability. We trust our talents and team. ”

Espoo Basket Team – Tapiola Honka on Saturday at 5 pm in Espoo’s Opinmäki sports hall.

Taru Tuukkanen on the free throw line in 2013 in the international match against Poland.­