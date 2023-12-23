Basketball | There are transfer rumors about Lauri Markkase – a wild assessment of the future contract has been published

Lauri Markkas is rumored to be taken away from Utah.

NBA league Finnish star Lauri Markkanen there have been transfer rumors swirling around recently: Markskas has been moved from his current club, the Utah Jazz, to any number of addresses in the speculations, as the top pitcher, one of the league's most powerful big men, would have takers.

According to information, Jazz has “let it be understood” that maybe it could listen to possible offers for its star.

However, several commentators have woken up to point out that the Jazz are in no rush to sell the 26-year-old Markka, who has already played in the league's all-star game. And you can't get a man cheap under any circumstances, so that also prevents you from buying.

NBA transfer rumor reporting website Hoopshype tells, that most of the NBA club managers who spoke to the site believe that Markkanen will stay in Utah. Partly because Markkas is waiting for further contract negotiations.

In that regard, Hoopshyp's expert Yossi Gozlan pays quite a lot of money: according to him, Markkanen could ask for a five-year, 235 million dollar (about 213 million euro) contract.

According to Gozlan, Utah could add about 25 million to Markkanen's current annual salary of 18 million dollars for next season and an additional 200 million over four years.

In the video attached to the story, you can see Markkanen's highlights from the Cleveland game played on December 21.

Club leaders describe Markkanen's move elsewhere as “wishful thinking”. Perhaps the most important knockdown of transfer rumors comes directly from the Finn himself.

“I want to emphasize that I really believe in what we are building here at Jazz,” Markkanen stated this week The Athletic – website.