The Naismith Trophy is on display at Narinkkator in Helsinki.

Basketball The Naismith Trophy, the rotating award given to the winner of the World Championships, will visit Finland this week.

FIBAN of the International Basketball Federation Trophy Tour will arrive at Kamppi’s Narinkkatori in Helsinki on Sunday, June 11. The organizers are still fine-tuning the final schedule, but the trophy will be on display in the sub-tournament of the 3×3 basket SM tour.

The award arrives in Finland from Serbia, where it is on display in the capital, Belgrade, on the 9th-10th. June. The trip continues to Rome, the capital of Italy, on the 12th and 13th. June.

The tour started at the beginning of May in China. The round prize visited Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Suzhou over five days.

The inventor of basketball of James Naismith before the World Cup, the named trophy will visit 30 countries on a tour sponsored by Philippine betting company J9.

In addition, all three host countries of the Games also host the tour.

The betting company the name also appears in the tour’s official name form J9.basketballwhich is the name of a basketball website founded by J9.

The tour name and logo still found in the tour section of the Fiba website instead refer to the J9 betting site J9.comwhere access is blocked in Finland.

Fiba signed a global contract with J9 cooperation agreement in October 2021. The agreement valid until 2024 also covers the men’s World Cup, which will be played between August and September in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Finland will play its initial group in Okinawa, Japan together with Germany, Australia and group host Japan.