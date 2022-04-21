Friday, April 22, 2022
Basketball The women’s basketball finals continued in the away team

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
World Europe
Zykera Rice scored 20 points.

21.4. 20:44

Kotkan In the second final of the women’s basketball league, Peli-Karhut won Kouvottan Kouvottaret 64-49 and leveled the match series to 1–1 on Thursday night. On Monday, the Kouvottaret managed to rob a home advantage from Peli-Karhu, but the Kotka residents now went to the thieves in Kouvola.

Zykera Rice was the most powerful of the away team with 20 points and rallied in addition to eight rebounds. Naomi Davenport and the bench started Sara Rokkanen both bagged nine points. Kouvottarien Rashida Timbilla records 12 points and ten rebounds.

The teams will next meet in Kotka on Sunday. Three victories are required for the Finnish championship.

Recommended

