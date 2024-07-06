Basketball | The Wolf Gang’s new Fire Bearers try a wild trick

Basketball|Edon Maxhuni and Miro Little stepped into big boots.

Valencia

Teemu Coastal, Petteri Koponen and Jamar Wilson. During the first generation of Susijeng, the Finnish basketball public had time to get used to the wildly tough names at the playmaker’s place.

The situation has turned upside down, they say. The brightest stars of the new generation Lauri Markkanen in the lead are the frontcourt players. But is that really the case?

The current bearers of responsibility in the backfield Edon Maxhuni26, and Miro Little20, have shown in the Olympic qualifying tournament that that area is also in good hands.

In the opening game against the Bahamas, Maxhuni was swinging the pace stick on the offensive end and bagged 20 points with excellent shooting percentages. Against Poland – picking up two quick fouls and being substituted – Little stepped onto the stage effectively.

“We are a good tandem. We are really different players, Miro is much more athletic and I have other good qualities. It’s nice that the team has two different points and that way we can vary our playing”, Maxhuni evaluates.

“It’s also cool that we can also play together. Even though we are different, when we are on the field at the same time, we are able to play well together and implement the things that the coach wants.”

Rear men went into the summer from very different starting points. While Maxhuni excelled in the tough French league, Little played very little minutes in his first college season at Baylor.

Little drew conclusions about his situation and changed schools. Next season, his career will continue at the University of Utah.

Miro Little was in top form against Poland on Thursday.

“I haven’t had much playing time yet, but I trust that next season I will be able to show what I can do,” says Little.

“The biggest reason for choosing Utah as my new school was the head coach, and the trust he showed me. I know that he will give me the opportunity to play and show what I can do.”

Also Maxhun has had his more difficult moments in his career. A more permanent place of investment has not been found, but in the professional career, the club of Hyvinkää Ponteva’s foster has changed every year.

However, the past season can be considered Maxhun’s breakthrough to Europe’s top leagues. In October, he moved to the French Le Portel first on a short-term contract, but his excellent skills quickly gave birth to a contract that will last until the end of the season.

“In recent years, I have found the right blocks for me, the places where I have been able to play. And I have shown that I can perform at a high level. That’s the most important thing,” Maxhuni says.

“I have shown that I can challenge big teams and big players. It will certainly make it easier to find a future club as well.”

Hyvinkääläinen had a great time in the tiny Le Portel of about 10,000 inhabitants.

“It’s a small place, but in a way it’s two cities connected to each other. In the end, it’s like one city with 90,000 inhabitants, so it’s big enough and there are big cities nearby.”

The Bahamas had trouble getting Edo Maxhun under control.

“The basketball culture there is excellent. A really cool place to play when the whole city lives off the basket with it.”

There was plenty to do in the beautiful city outside the park as well.

“I went out with my friends a bit. Biitsi was nearby, so there for coffee and other similar things. Yes, there were all kinds of sights to marvel at.”

“In my free time, I also watched movies a lot and tried to recover. When you’re an old man, you have to recover properly.”

Saturday night the duo has a huge task ahead of them. The Spanish game is run by an American Lorenzo Brownthrough which the team’s attacks pass in order.

The task of the Finnish rearguard tandem is to stop him. In order for Finland to be able to pull off a big surprise, the defensive game must be almost perfect. That will require Brown to be disciplined.

“He is one of the best points and ball screen players in Europe. A really tough player, Osaa leads Spain’s attack and is the cornerstone through which everything turns at times”, Little praises his future opponent.

However, Pirkkalainen is confident that Brown can be stopped.

“We have once already come close to knocking out Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. My plan is to stick to my concept and enjoy playing. As a team, we have to stick to our own rhythm and trust our team. In the last game, we trusted all the time, and in the end it worked out,” he says.

Maxhun also has full credit for Finland’s surprise seam.

“The coaches have done some magic, and it’s up to us players to do that. We have to put the plan into practice and now it’s our turn to make our own magic. And yes, it will work.”

Spain and Finland will meet in the semifinals of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Valencia at 21:30.