Finland the national basketball team will meet the Bahamas today in the Olympic qualifiers. In the match to be played in Valencia, Spain, Susijeng will face a team with three players playing in the NBA (Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield).

Susijeng’s only NBA professional is not found in the Finnish lineup, because Lauri Markkanen is sidelined due to injury. Markkanen, who represents the Utah Jazz, is also currently in the midst of NBA transfer rumors, and apparently, at least the Golden State Warriors, the successful club of recent years, are interested in the services of the Jyväskylä resident.

The match starts at 18:30 Finnish time.

