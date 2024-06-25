Tuesday, June 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | The wolf gang beat New Zealand with a last-second three-pointer

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Basketball | The wolf gang beat New Zealand with a last-second three-pointer
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lauri Markkanen, who is rehabilitating his shoulder, will not play in the Olympic qualifiers.

Finland the men’s national basketball team beat New Zealand 73–70 captain Sasu Salini with a last second three in Espoo. Mikael Jantunen was Finland’s best scorer with 20 points and also collected the team’s highest number of rebounds with 16.

Shoulder rehabilitation Lauri Markkanen not playing in the Olympic qualifiers. Markkanen sat at the end of the pitch in Espoo rehabilitating his knee Henri Kantonen and also between those who missed the national team camp.

Miikka Muurinen17, made his men’s national team debut and collected two points, three saves, one steal and one assist in 14 minutes.

Finland will meet Latvia in Tampere on Friday.

#Basketball #wolf #gang #beat #Zealand #lastsecond #threepointer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]