Basketball | The wolf gang beat New Zealand with a last-second three-pointer

Basketball|Lauri Markkanen, who is rehabilitating his shoulder, will not play in the Olympic qualifiers.

Finland the men’s national basketball team beat New Zealand 73–70 captain Sasu Salini with a last second three in Espoo. Mikael Jantunen was Finland’s best scorer with 20 points and also collected the team’s highest number of rebounds with 16.

Shoulder rehabilitation Lauri Markkanen not playing in the Olympic qualifiers. Markkanen sat at the end of the pitch in Espoo rehabilitating his knee Henri Kantonen and also between those who missed the national team camp.

Miikka Muurinen17, made his men’s national team debut and collected two points, three saves, one steal and one assist in 14 minutes.

Finland will meet Latvia in Tampere on Friday.