Basketball | The winter storm brought a surprising calmness to Helsinki's Kisahalli: concern about the Veikkausliiga arose

Okko Järvi nailed the big points in the Seagulls' opening win in the Korisliiga quarterfinals.

Helsinki The Seagulls started the Korisliiga playoffs against Lapua Kobri on the worst winter storm day of the spring. Snow and crashes filled the Helsinki afternoon.

The reigning champion Seagulls forged a victory over Kobri with a score of 88–70, despite having to struggle in the beginning. Lake Okko nailed the mighty 24 points as the home team ran away.

The return of winter was also visible in the stands of Kisahalli. The familiar tightness was missing.

“I can't say whether this is a threat or an opportunity for us. I'm thinking more about the Veikkausliiga, which starts tomorrow [lauantaina]. I don't blame the weather,” Seagulls CEO Milla Valjus said, referring to the crowd.

In the regular season, the Seagulls practically sold out every game in Kisahalli.

“The seat occupancy rate was almost 99 percent.”

There were dozens of empty benches in the hall against Kobri. The row of standing seats was reserved for a few rare spectators. There was no information about crowding.

What do the audience numbers for the playoffs look like when the dates of the matches are not known as early as in the regular season?

“Every year the same dilemma comes up. After all, we knew well in advance that there is a home advantage. However, we compete here with many other sports, although not ice hockey anymore,” Valjus said.

Sen Valjus has noticed that when people's spending power has decreased, they invest more in tougher games.

Seagulls' Okko Järvi (left) and Lapua's Kj Buffe in the first quarter-final match of the men's Korisliiga in Töölö Kisahalli.

Cobras coming from the lower final series, it was apparently not one of the hottest teams in the series.

And the Kobras weren't like that on the field either, even though they started well.

The people of Lapua almost brought the home team to their knees by leading 19–11 after the opening set. The lead lasted well into the second period until the Seagulls started firing on all cylinders.

“Sticky”, Okko Järvi described the opening of the playoffs.

“We didn't play very well at all. We missed a lot of shots and gave away offensive rebounds.”

At its best The Cobras led by 12 points, but the Seagulls' width and strength in defense turned the game around.

In the beginning, Kobrat kept defending, the end went to survive.

Captain René Rougeau forced the Seagulls into the game at the beginning. After that, it was heading towards the opening win of the quarterfinals.

At the last minute Tuukka Härsilän the third made sure everyone on the field for the Seagulls scored points.

Järvi said that at the beginning of the playoffs there was a completely different charge compared to the regular season.

“I was a little nervous before the game and that's a good thing.”

The head coach Vesa Vertio characterized the start as nervous.

“We probably had five possessions, but we couldn't get any throws in this end. After that, we defended with a lot of effort.”

Basketball league The regular season put the teams in order, but also shaped the player statistics.

Lahti Basket Erik Sajantila at the beginning of the season became the favorite to win the Korisliiga's basketball crown. In the end, Sajantila ended up in 20th place, but still as the second best Finnish player. His scoring average was 15.37.

A bear Topias Palmi ranked fifth as the best Finn with an average of 18.04.

Lahti won the points statistics Harrison Cleary with a good average of 22.94.

Only four Finns made it into the top 30. In addition to Palmi and Sajantila, Kouvo Joel Mäntynen (21st place and 14.87) and Seagulls' Okko Järvi (29th place and 13.61) took their place at the top.

Three wins are required in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The next time the Seagulls play at home is next week Thursday in the third match of the series.

1/5 matches of the semifinals (with three wins to the semifinals):

Helsinki Seagulls–Kobras 88–70 (38–30)

Salon Vilpas–Karhu Basket 55–72 (26–28)

Korihait–Kataja Basket 95–74 (49–40)