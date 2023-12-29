Friday, December 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | The widow who supports Donald Trump made a giant deal of more than three billion euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Basketball | The widow who supports Donald Trump made a giant deal of more than three billion euros

Miriam Adelson is the new principal owner of the NBA club Dallas Mavericks.

Basketball league The Dallas Mavericks, who play in the NBA, have got a new owner, when the league announced having approved the sale of the majority of the club's shares To Miriam Adelson.

Adelson and his family will own 73 percent of Mavericks in the future. Former principal owner Mark Cuban will retain a 27 percent stake in the club.

News agency Reuters says the value of the Mavericks deal is 3.5 billion dollars, or about 3.1 billion euros.

Adelson is a 78-year-old widow whose assets are worth a financial magazine Forbes according to 32.3 billion dollars, or about 29.4 billion euros, which makes her the fifth richest woman in the world.

in the constantly updated Forbes in the listing Adelson is currently the 45th richest person in the world. She inherited her fortune from her husband, a casino billionaire From Sheldon Adelsonwho died at the age of 87 in 2021.

See also  Fur farm | When the Pohlaislehti published an editorial opposing the fur farm, the editor-in-chief expected an outpouring of feedback - In fact, there was silence

The Adelsons supported Donald Trump presidential campaign in 2016 and 2020. Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the highest possible civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2018.

Donald Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018. Picture: Cheriss May/NurPhoto

Cuba also bears responsibility for the Mavericks' basketball operations after the share transaction. According to him, the club is not leaving Dallas.

The Mavericks trade has been pending since the end of November. Sports media The Athletic said at the time that Kuban and Adelson had already found common ground last year.

Also Adelson's son Low Adelson bought a basketball club for himself this year. He is currently the main owner of the Israeli Hapoel Jerusalem.

Hapoel plays in the FIBA ​​Champions League of the International Basketball Federation.

#Basketball #widow #supports #Donald #Trump #giant #deal #billion #euros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Useful Tips on How to Start Your Own Cryptocurrency Exchange

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result