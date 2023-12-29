Basketball | The widow who supports Donald Trump made a giant deal of more than three billion euros

Miriam Adelson is the new principal owner of the NBA club Dallas Mavericks.

Basketball league The Dallas Mavericks, who play in the NBA, have got a new owner, when the league announced having approved the sale of the majority of the club's shares To Miriam Adelson.

Adelson and his family will own 73 percent of Mavericks in the future. Former principal owner Mark Cuban will retain a 27 percent stake in the club.

News agency Reuters says the value of the Mavericks deal is 3.5 billion dollars, or about 3.1 billion euros.

Adelson is a 78-year-old widow whose assets are worth a financial magazine Forbes according to 32.3 billion dollars, or about 29.4 billion euros, which makes her the fifth richest woman in the world.

in the constantly updated Forbes in the listing Adelson is currently the 45th richest person in the world. She inherited her fortune from her husband, a casino billionaire From Sheldon Adelsonwho died at the age of 87 in 2021.

The Adelsons supported Donald Trump presidential campaign in 2016 and 2020. Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the highest possible civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2018.

Cuba also bears responsibility for the Mavericks' basketball operations after the share transaction. According to him, the club is not leaving Dallas.

The Mavericks trade has been pending since the end of November. Sports media The Athletic said at the time that Kuban and Adelson had already found common ground last year.

Also Adelson's son Low Adelson bought a basketball club for himself this year. He is currently the main owner of the Israeli Hapoel Jerusalem.

Hapoel plays in the FIBA ​​Champions League of the International Basketball Federation.