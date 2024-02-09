The Utah Jazz made a lot of player trades in the NBA transfer window.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The star-studded Utah Jazz finished second to the Phoenix Suns early Friday morning Finnish time. The match ended in favor of the hosts from Phoenix 129–115.

Markkanen pocketed the ball for 22 points and was by reading his team's hardest point scorer. They play in Phoenix's shirt Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal however, reached even higher, 30 and 31 points.

Markkanen grabbed five rebounds, and the Finn made two three-point shots.

The Jazz have won four of their previous ten games.

Utah Jazz was active on the deadline day of the league's transfer window on Thursday. The club traded the Italian winger elsewhere Simone Fontecchioa big center Kelly Olyny too and the rear man Ochai Agbajin.

Fontecchio, who played his second season with the Jazz, will move to the Detroit Pistons, from whom the Jazz received a winger in exchange by Kevin Knox2nd round reservation right for the future draft and reserved for the league in 2022 Gabriele Procida player rights.

The experienced Olynyk and Ogbaji were sent to the Toronto Raptors, from which the Jazz will get a defender Kira Lewis Junior and a winger Take Otto Porter Junior and the booking of the upcoming first round. Porter Jr. was Markkanen's teammate in the Chicago Bulls in 2019–21.