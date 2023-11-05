Sunday, November 5, 2023
Basketball | The Utah Jazz suffered another defeat – Markkanen is the point king of his team

November 5, 2023
November 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
The Finn attempted a three-point shot a total of 11 times, but succeeded four times.

Basketball league in the NBA Lauri Markkanen represented by the Utah Jazz has lost away to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The host team took the victory with a score of 123–95.

Markkanen was Utah’s top scorer with 22 points. The Finn attempted a three-point shot a total of 11 times, but succeeded four times. Markkanen caught six rebounds.

The point king of the match was from Minnesota Anthony Edwards, who sunk 31 points. The next highest balance was made by 25 points Karl-Anthony Towns.

Utah’s season has started with a cough, the club has lost five of its seven early season matches and is at the tail end of the western division.

