The Utah Jazz have lost five of their last seven NBA games.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen represented by the Utah Jazz lost their battle against the Golden State Warriors by a score of 129–107.

The Finn scored 19 points in the match. Even higher scores were achieved by teammates in Utah's shirt Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sextonwho both scored 22 points.

Markkanen collected five rebounds and successfully sank three three-point shots. Markkanen spent almost 34 game minutes on the field.

In Viestipalvelu X, Utah praised one of Markkanen's baskets as a “sweet surprise”.

The Warriors remained in a fairly stable lead throughout the match. In the last quarter, the Jazz let their guests completely run away and the difference increased to more than 20 points.

The loss is the second in a row for the Jazz, who are playing in a slower period in the NBA. At the end of the week, Utah lost the three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant's for the star-studded Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz have two more road games before the NBA All-Star weekend. Markkanen will not play in the Indianapolis all-star game, but will participate in the three-point shooting contest.