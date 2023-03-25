Basketball | The Utah Jazz are now campaigning Lauri Markkas with a cartoon – “They call you the ice king”

The Utah Jazz made a comic book to promote Lauri Markkas as the recipient of the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

“This is awesome”, says the Finnish star player of the Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanenas he flips through a thin comic magazine.

Markkanen himself is in the main role of the comic strip. The name of the magazine is The Finnisher.

“Looks just like you. They call you the ice king”, Walker Kessler says and laughs mockingly.

Kessler is Utah’s players and is also the subject of a comic book, The Sherriff, which is one of Kessler’s nicknames.

The magazines are part of the Utah Jazz’s campaign to influence voters in the NBA awards ceremony at the end of the season. Markkanen is aiming for the most developed player of the year award, and Kessler is aiming for the rookie award.

The comic magazines are created by a Canadian and a Brazilian comic artist.

Twitter also asked where to get these magazines. The Utah Jazz responded that the first 1,000 spectators would be given magazines (or were given away, the game was on a Friday night) at a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Utah Jazz also published another video in which Markkanen and Kessler are in a comic shop signing autographs for their comic magazines.

Among other things, Kessler uses nicknames related to Markkase: “The Finnisher, Iceman, Iceking, King of North.”

The strangest episode in the video is the assistant coach by Jason Terry arriving at a comic shop in disguise. Apparently, Markkanen didn’t recognize Terry at least right away. When the matter dawns, Markkanen adds with a laugh: “I’m going to go.”