Basketball | The USA snatched the NBA star from under Italy’s nose for the World Cup

The Athletic reported on Paolo Banchero’s decision on Midsummer’s Day.

Basketball league Chosen as NBA Rookie of the Year this season Paolo Banchero represent the United States in the autumn World Championships, The Athletic reported on Midsummer’s Day.

The prestigious sports media reported that they received the information about Banchero’s decision from inside the NBA, adding that the 20-year-old star was captured by the United States from Italy.

Banchero, representing the Orlando Magic, was born in the United States. His father is Italian, and the basketball promise received Italian citizenship in early 2020.

Banchero was supposed to represent Italy at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the games to 2021.

In the fall of 2020, him was chosen just before his 18th birthday in Italy’s 24-man squad for the European Championship qualifiers, but the national team debut never happened.

Italian magazine La Gazzetta dello Sport said a year ago at the NBA booking event that Banchero plans to represent Italy.

“I want to thank the Italian fans. I have felt their love and encouragement throughout the season. I repeat that I am going to play for the national team. Not this summer, but next summer,” Banchero said after being booked as the first player of the entire booking event.

The World Basketball Championships will be played between August and September in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Finland also made it to the Games with 32 countries.