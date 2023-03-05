Basketball | The top pair of the basketball league, Karhu Basket and Seagulls, continued victoriously

Seagulls beat Kouvot in the away game.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket and Helsinki Seagulls have already secured their place as the top pair of the men’s Korisliiga’s upper secondary series.

The duo continued to win on Saturday as well, when the Seagulls claimed their eighth consecutive win and Karhu Basket continued their season-long streak of home wins.

The Seagulls beat Kouvot 104–73 in the away game. Karhu Basket, on the other hand, beat Joensuu’s Kataja Basket 79–64.

The Seagulls established their victory already in the first quarter, which they took 35–16. Kouvot got within 11 points at the end of the second quarter, but was unable to threaten the away victory any more.

“The second quarter was pretty weak from us, but luckily we came to the third period with a different look and did the agreed things”, summed up the Seagulls coach Jussi Laakso.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 26 points for the Seagulls and Quanterrius Jackson 22 points for Kouvoi.

Karhu Basket took a 20-point lead midway through the second period. Kataja was still in pain at the beginning of the last quarter to within six points, but the home win was not threatened any further, and Kataja suffered its fourth consecutive loss.

Cameron Jones scored 17 points for Karhu Basket. Galin Smith was the most efficient of the guests with 18 points.

Lower BC Nokia, the leader of the follow-up series, confirmed its playoff spot with its fourth consecutive win, when it won 83–73 against Korihai in Uussakaupunki.

Korihait dominated the game, and led with a best-ever 15 points in the second quarter. The game turned in the fourth period, which BC Nokia won by as much as 30–13.

Alan Herndon raised BC Nokia by 18 points. From the basket shark Quin Cooper scored 16 points.