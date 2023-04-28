Basketball | The top basketball match ended in a violent mass brawl – the players who were fit to play ran out

The players of Real Madrid and Partizan fought in such a way that the match could no longer be continued.

Basketball The Euroleague playoff match between Real Madrid and Belgrade Partizan had to be stopped due to a mass fight between the players in Madrid.

There was still one minute and 40 seconds left in the match, but the match could not be played to the end because there were too few players eligible to play.

In the fiercest clash of Real Madrid Guerschon Yabusele knocked Partizan down on the surface of the field with a pressure shot by Dante Exum. According to media reports, Exum was also injured by the situation.

Euroleague posted after the match bulletinaccording to which both the players on the field and those sitting on the bench participated in the incident.

A total of 21 players were involved in the fight.

Since according to the rules, the game can only be resumed if both teams have at least two players available, and this was not the case, the result of the match was the result of the moment of interruption.

Partizan thus won the match 95–80 and leads the match series 2–0.

The Euroleague will still decide on possible punishments due to the incident during Friday.