Basketball | The superstar sank incredible shots and made NBA history

The Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals, and Nikola Jokić scored another triple-double.

Jokić sank some incredible shots as the Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 113-111 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets advanced to the final with a 4–0 match win. The place in the final is the first in the club’s history.

Jokić was deservedly awarded as the best in the match series. The Serbian star poured in 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the fourth game. The triple-double, i.e. double-digit performances in three different categories, was Jokić’s eighth of these playoffs. The reading is the NBA’s all-time high.

Jokić’s performance in the Western Conference Finals was staggering: he averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game.

He is the first player to reach 20/10/10 in the conference finals.

However, the highest point score in Monday’s match was recorded by the Lakers LeBron Jameswho scored as many as 40 points.

James, 38, became the oldest NBA player to score 40 points in an NBA playoff game.

In the NBA Finals, Denver will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals, where the Miami Heat are just one win away from the finals spot. Miami leads the Boston Celtics 3–0.