Basketball | The sports website praises Lauri Markkas: “This guy can’t really defend himself”

Lauri Markkanen is gathering praise in the United States.

Last won the NBA basketball league’s most improved player award in the season Lauri Markkanen is ranked No. 32 when sports website Clutchpoints ranked the league’s players in a recent in its listing.

Markkanen was wild last season while playing his first season with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The scoring average qualified for 12th place in the league.

Markkanen nailed 39 percent of his 3-pointers, and Clutchpoints notes that Markkanen was the only player in the league 208 centimeters or taller to make at least 200 threes.

“Markkanen rebounds like a big player and throws like a back, and it’s really hard to stop him. This dude can’t really defend, and he’s improving his moves all the time. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Markkanen leads the Jazz to the playoffs in the coming season,” the site states.