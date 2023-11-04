Basketball | The Serbian basketball player’s life was in danger at the World Cup – the doctor now tells about the terrifying moments

Serbian Borisa Simanic lost 2.5 liters of blood and another egg.

In September in the World Basketball Championships played, a sad situation was seen, in which the Serbian Borisa Simanic, 25, was seriously injured. It has now emerged that the injury was life-threatening, as Simanic lost 2.5 liters of blood due to the blow to the kidneys.

The unpleasant episode happened in the first group match between Serbia and South Sudan, when Simanic got Nuni Omot from elbow to side when chasing the ball. Omot tried to clear space for himself under the basket and hit Simanic with an elbow at the same time. The Serb dragged himself to the locker room, from where he was rushed to a hospital in Manila.

Simanic’s other kidney was so badly damaged by the impact that it eventually had to be removed. The Serbian underwent two surgeries in a Manila hospital. Serbian team doctor Dragan Radovanovic has now shared more detailed information about the injury a couple of months ago.

– If the first operation hadn’t been done, he would have been in danger of dying due to blood loss, says Radovanovic Marcan in the interview.

Twice operated Simanic (2nd left) was part of Serbia’s World Cup silver celebration in Belgrade.

Cutting had to be done quickly. After the first operation, Simanic developed complications and his condition deteriorated.

– The second kidney was permanently damaged because the tissues had died, says Radovanovic.

According to him, the result could have been blood poisoning if the other kidney had not been removed.

Simanic has decided to return to the playing fields. According to Marca’s article, rehabilitation is underway, and the Serb may be seen on the floor in the near future in a Casademont Zaragoza shirt.