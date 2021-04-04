Basketball The seemingly hopeless throw again saved EBT, which was swollen with a break

The Espoo Basket Team equalized the wins in the Women’s Basketball League’s Espoo semi-final against Tapiola Honka.

EBT – Honka 84–81

Kotiedun the magic would seem to bite even when the public is absent from the galleries and the geographical distance is less than four kilometers. This is the case at least in the Women’s Basketball League semi-finals, where the Espoo Basket Team equalized the wins against Tapiola Honka.

In Friday’s opening game, Honka ripped a big gap in just the third quarter. This time too, control of the game was clearly transferred to Honka just after the break, but due to the backlog accumulated during the opening period, the solution of the match was left to the final moments.

In the last minute, EBT became the decider in the tie Morgan Batey, who saved Ball Control, who seemed doomed to fail due to a failed pass.

As the throwing clock expired, Batey had to throw a three-point throw from far behind the arc. The ball sank, rattling the basket rings, and the EBT got the advantage of the end of the free throw, which it was able to hold all the way to the final buzzer.

In the first Batey, overshadowed in the semi-finals, surpassed the score of his opening match long before Half Time. The final balance of the well-played U.S. pier was double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

In the early minutes of the match, Puri was again the aggressiveness of the EBT Team Game, and the home team scored seven points before Honka’s first success.

As is typical, with a strong volleyball and basketball game, EBT was in the lead after the first ten minutes with 23-14 points. The second quarter had not yet changed the course of the game, and the lead increased to 15 points by the break.

Hongan Taru Tuukkanen crossed the 1,000-playoff mark in the first semi-final as the fifth player in the women’s main league history. On Sunday, Tuukkanen had to work much harder in front of his points and rebounds, and EBT was still able to keep him well under control in the first half of the match.

In Tapiola Honka had taken full control of the game after returning from a respite.

Even now, the start of the third quarter was very strong for Honka, and EBT’s leadership shrank in his eyes.

Home team to the detriment of Tuukkanen, Cierra Dillardin and Gabriela Bronsonin formed by Honga’s core trio in the third quarter each got off to a good start. Also in rebounds, EBT was no longer able to achieve the same advantage as in the beginning.

At the beginning of the final quarter, Honka finally took the lead in the match for the first time. In addition to the familiar stars, a slightly newer name emerged from the narrow rotation, as the 17-year-old pier, which also debuted in the A national team during the winter, Henna Sandvik scored nine consecutive points when the battle for victory was at its toughest.

The bench, however, did not lose any help, as Honga’s substitutes did not score a point in the match. In the last minutes, the small differences turned just more evenly in favor of the EBT, which shared responsibility.

Another the finalist’s place seems to go as expected for the Eagle Bear. The winner of the Finnish Cup and number one in the regular season took a large-scale away victory from Forssa Alan in the second semi-final match played earlier on Sunday.

The third matches of the semi-finals will be played on Wednesday. The fourth and fifth matches are scheduled for Saturday and, if necessary, the following Tuesday. Three wins are required for the finals.