Basketball | The second gunfight of the spring was too much – the NBA club moved its star aside from all its activities

And Morant showed off the handgun in a video posted on Instagram.

Basketball league The Memphis Grizzlies, who play in the NBA, have transferred their star player And Morant’s aside from all their activities, the club said on Sunday on Twitter.

Morant, 23, appeared with a handgun in a video posted on Instagram over the weekend. It is unclear if the gun is genuine and if it belongs to the basketball player.

“We are aware of the social media post and are currently gathering additional information,” an NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said series on the website.

The club also expressed its knowledge of the video in similar terms and added that it will not comment further on the case for the time being.

In mid-March, Morant received an eight-game suspension from the NBA. A couple of weeks ago, he published a live video on Instagram in which he appeared drunk in a nightclub without a shirt, swaying to the music and showing off a handgun.

Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver described Morant’s behavior at the time as irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.