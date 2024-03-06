Basketball | The Seagulls won the top game of the Korisliiga

Helsinki Seagulls continue at the top of the Korisliiga.

Helsinki In the men's Korisliiga, the Seagulls claimed an away victory over BC Nokia with a score of 85–77 in the top game of the upper secondary series.

The teams were tied, but now the Seagulls are alone at the top.

The Seagulls took over the game in the first quarter with an 18-2 run. BC Nokia was unable to chase down, and the visitors' lead increased to 20 points at the end of the third period.

Chuba Ohms and Shavon Coleman collected 21 points a man for the Seagulls. Patrick Tape scored 19 points for BC Nokia.

The Seagulls' contribution was weakened by the team's best scorer by Marqualen Grant injury in the previous game. The injury will keep Grant out for the rest of the season.

Karhu Basket broke the winning streak of Uusikaupunki's Korihai, when the upper secondary series game ended with a 77–63 home win at Kauhajoki.

Korihait dominated the first half, but Bear won the second half by as much as 52–30. Topias Palmi bagged 15 points for the winners. Wesley Person scored 14 points for Korihai.

Kouvot took a strong hold on the victory of the lower continuation series and the playoff spot, when it claimed an away victory over Lapua Kobri 81–64.

Kouvot leads the continuation series with a difference of four wins to Kobri, with five rounds left to play.

Quanterrius Jackson scored 21 points for Kouvoi. About Cobra Anthony Roberson and Theo Akwuba ended up with 14 points.

Lahti Basketball and Bisons Loimaa, who are struggling against relegation, met in Lahti in an important game, where Loimaa won 82–64.

The Bisons took control of the first period with a 22–7 victory. Lahti took the third period 25–12, but could not get closer than nine points.

Dylan Painter and Devante Brooks scored 21 points on the Bisons. From Lahti Harrison Cleary scored 23 points.

KTP-Basket ended its losing streak that lasted more than two months and eight games, when it claimed a 104–97 overtime victory over Pyrinnö in Tampere.

Roydell Brown encouraged KTP with 32 points. The aspiration Luther Muhammad scored better with 34 points.