Basketball | The Seagulls, who dominated the first quarter-final, were in a tight spot – the semi-finals are just a win away

Helsinki Seagulls took the second place in the semifinals.

Helsinki On Monday, the Seagulls and Kauhajoen Karhu Basket came within a win of the semi-final spots in the men's Korisliiga.

The Seagulls claimed a close victory over Lapua Kobri 82–78, and Karhu Basket beat Salon Vilppaa 97–92 in their home game. Seagulls and Karhu Basket lead the quarter-final series with 2–0 wins.

Kobrat, who lost to the Seagulls by 18 points in the first quarter-final in Helsinki, wound up at home in a draw after a quarter of a game, and the away team's lead did not increase by three points at halftime.

At the end of the third period, Kobrat even took the lead, and did not give up in the fourth period until the last seconds. At the end, the Kobrat had many opportunities to score a lead, but the Seagulls took the final moments with a score of 4–2.

“This was a good match, where the home team played well, but we were able to respond sufficiently. We especially improved our rebounding game”, commented the Seagulls coach Vesa Vertio In Ruuttu's TV interview.

You can watch the highlights of the Seagulls match in the video from the main photo.

Shavon Coleman scored 18 for the Seagulls and Rene Rougeau 16 points. About Cobra Taz Sherman scored 15 points and Theo Akwuba 14 points.

Salon In Friday's home game, Vilpas fell to its lowest points of the season, but in Kauhajoki it started with a flurry of threes. However, Karhu Basket took the lead already in the first quarter after taking the end of it 17–0.

The home lead already grew to 16 points, until Vilpas, excited to hit again, narrowed the halftime gap to nine.

The second half progressed to the delight of the home crowd of more than 2,000 people with an 18-point home lead at its best, until Vilppaa kiri pulled within six points in the last minute.

Samuel Givens collected a handsome 31 points for Karhu and Topias Palmi mixed Junior Madut 16. Vilppa's best performance came from the backfield, when Teemu Suokas threw 20 and Mikko Koivisto 17 points.