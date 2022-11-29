Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Basketball | The Seagulls went level on points with the top of the Korisliiga – see the highlights of the match

November 29, 2022
The Seagulls, who won their seventh consecutive victory, defeated BC Nokia on Tuesday.

29.11. 20:46

Helsinki In the men’s Korisliiga, the Seagulls moved up to equal points with the top two from Ostrobothnia, when they took a 94–73 home win over BC Nokia.

Having won their seventh consecutive victory, the Seagulls share the top spot in the league on equal points with Kauhajoki Karhu Basket and Lapua Kobrie, who have less games played.

The game progressed with the home team leading by a few points, until the Seagulls ripped through the third period 31–11 and decisively jumped out to a 24-point lead.

“We succeeded especially in defense very well. On the offensive end, we hit a few threes, but our shooting game still isn’t what we’re used to seeing from us. There is still work to be done,” thought the Seagulls coach Jussi Laakso.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 21 points for the Seagulls and Antti Kanervo 16. BC from Nokia Alan Herndon made 17 and Malik Benlevi 15 points.

