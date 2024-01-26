Basketball | The Seagulls suffered their first home loss of the season

Kouvot surprised the Seagulls in Helsinki.

Regular season Helsinki Seagulls, who had already secured their victory in the men's Korisliiga, suffered their first loss of the season in their last home game, when Kouvot won 82–68.

The win was more important for Kouvoi, as it kept the chance to hurt the top six teams in the upper secondary series.

Kouvot startled with its strong start, with which it won the first quarter 27–13. The Seagulls didn't quite catch up in the second period, but at halftime the difference was only two points. The Seagulls took the lead at the end of the third period, but Kouvot dominated the fourth period.

“We got to play against the best five in Finland, we managed and were even better at times. It was pretty sweet,” beamed Kouvo's coach Jyri Lehtonen In Ruuttu's TV interview.

Thomas Gipson became Kouvoi's power man with 19 points. Also the Seagulls power man Shavon Coleman ended up with 19 points.

Variable Kauhajoki Karhu Basket, who played during the season, grabbed the place in the upper secondary series with a 94–71 away win over KTP-Basket.

With its victory, Karhu Basket rose above the relegation line to the top six in the standings. However, Kauhajokiken's place in the upper secondary series will only be confirmed in the final round of the regular season on Saturday next week.

Karhu Basket turned the home lead in Kotka's favor in the second quarter. We went to the last quarter already with a decisive 20-point away lead.

Eemi Luukkonen raised 18 points for the winners. Vincent Golson scored 17 points for KTP.

Karhu Basket, which has already fielded ten foreign players this season, now had a full foreign crew of four players for the first time since October.

The newest newcomers in Kotka were the winger Kristian Sjölund and the back man Junior Madut. Bear's range of citizenships grew, as Sjolund has passports from Norway and the United States, and Madut has passports from Australia and South Sudan.

For KTP, the loss meant remaining in the lower continuation series. The Kotka team's season turned into a bad loss before Christmas, so that it has only one win in the last eight games.