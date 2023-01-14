Basketball | The Seagulls suffered a stinging defeat in the final of the Finnish Cup

The Seagulls were close to victory with one second left before the end of regular time.

from Joensuu On Saturday, Kataja Basket beat Seagulls from Helsinki in the final match of the men’s Finnish Cup with a score of 86–84.

The match was played in Urhea Hall in Helsinki.

Galin Smith brought Kataja Basket to the level of 74-74 in the last second of the fourth period and stretched the game to overtime. Smith sank the decisive basket in overtime with his free throws.

The Seagulls had won the three previous Finnish cups, but Kataja’s cup championship is the first since 2011.