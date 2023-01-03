Basketball | The Seagulls stretched their winning streak to five games already

Karhu-Basket broke its club record for consecutive wins.

3.1. 21:58

Helsinki The Seagulls confirmed their place in the top two of the men’s Korisliiga when they stretched their winning streak to five games at the expense of Salo Vilppaa. The Seagulls took a 101–87 home win from Vilppaa.

The Seagulls held the lead from start to finish and increased the gap to 23 points with their biggest fourth period.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 19 points for the Seagulls and Isaiah Crawley Vilppa 22.

The meeting between Kouva and Tampere Pyrinnö, who are reaching for the upper secondary series, ended in a home victory in Kouvola with a huge score of 128–103.

The game remained even until the middle, until Kouvot took the third period 31–18 and ran away to the record points of the basketball league season.

Quanterrius Jackson scored 30 points for Kouvoi. Of the effort LJ Thorpe scored 26 points.

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket broke its club record of consecutive wins when it beat KTP-Basket in Kotka 111–89. The victory was the fifteenth in a row for Karhu Basket, who lost in the league last time at the beginning of October.

Karhu Basket, who secured their victory in the regular season, took a 16-point lead in the second quarter, but KTP was only two points behind at the beginning of the third period. Until the end, the guests did not let the Kotkas go, but finally skied to a fair victory.

“We made 23 three-pointers. It’s hard to lose with that throw game. Still, in the first half we did not approach the game in the right way and the control of the ball was weak. In the second half, we got our composure,” he said Karhu Basket coach Janne Koskimies.

Lee Skinner collected 22 points for Karhu Basket and 16 for Brandon Sly KTP.

Karhu Basket’s year starts with a wild tour, when it plays five or, depending on the success of the Finnish Cup, even six matches in twelve days, all of which are away games. The longest game trip will take you to Israel next Tuesday.

League Joensuu’s Kataja Basket, which continues in the top three, didn’t give Uusikaupunki’s Korihai a surprise chance, when Kataja Basket took an overwhelming home win 94–59 from the series jumbo.

Kataja jumped to a 21-point lead at the end of the first period and didn’t let Korihai get any closer by nine points. In the end, the gap widened to 35 points.

Galin Smith scored 32 points for Kataja. Trey Nieme 13 points were enough for the title of Korihaiten’s power man.

The teams with the longest losing streaks in the league met in Espoo, when Tapiola’s Honga had less than five losses and Lapua’s Kobr had seven losses. Honka finally won, but the Kobras did not, as the score remained with Espoo with 104-98 points.

The Cobras held a small lead until the half, until Honka went on a 23-4 run in the first seven minutes of the third period to take a 14-point lead. At its maximum, Kotijohto increased to 21 points.

Jahlil Tripp scored 25 points for Honga and Eric Adams Kobrille 20.

Lahti played until overtime in a match where Lahti Basketball beat BC Nokia 94–90.

Lahti already led by 19 points in the third period, but Nokia won the fourth period by ten points and stretched Malik Benlevin with a last-second three-pointer for overtime. In that, the people of Lahti squeezed out a narrow victory.

Arttu Saarijärvi put up 21 points for the hosts. Benlevi scored 25 points for BC Nokia.