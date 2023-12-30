Basketball | The Seagulls stopped the Korisliiga's number one streak and continued their winning streak

Kauhajoki offered the Helsinki Seagulls the toughest opposition of the fall season in Töölö Kisahalli.

In Töölö Kisahalli on New Year's Eve, the toughest match of the Finnish basketball autumn was forged. The Seagulls came from behind in the meeting between the top teams of the Korisliiga and defeated Kauhajoki Karhubasket 93–87.

The hall was so full of spectators that people stood in two or three rows at the ends. Now, if only there were materials to fill a slightly bigger cave.

The match was a chase for the Seagulls from the start. Games where Loki hovers over his opponent have also been seen in Kisahalli. However, in the early part of the match, Karhubasket was stronger.

Kauhajoki Topias Palmi was a hot player when he came to Töölö. His performance has been great in recent weeks. Palmi had the ingredients to be the character of the match on Saturday as well, but the Seagulls defended Karhu's wing strongly. Still, the throwing monster scored 22 points.

“It's a sad loss, but I can say that everyone enjoyed a tough and great basketball game,” Palmi said.

“We let them in a little too easily, but we fought for the win for 33 minutes.”

Palmi tried to capture the best shooting positions from behind the arc, but the Seagulls' tireless defense made his shooting positions difficult. In the first ten minutes, Palmi flashed by sinking two quick threes, which sent Karhu on the run.

Palmi is currently Korisliiga's superior scorer when you take a look at the fitness scale. In his last six matches, the scoring average is an astonishing 24.83. No one else comes close.

Juniper Nike Sibande led the points market before Saturday's round. His average was 22.6, but Palmi clearly leaves it behind in the fitness scale.

If Palmi's momentum lasts, he will begin to aim for the point kingship of the whole season.

“We changed the roster [kokoonpano]the attack system changed and it has benefited me to get free,” said Palmi.

He emphasized that he has always tried to create throwing positions for others, even though it has been a little less this season.

Kauhajoki Nathaniel Pollard did a trick in Kisahalli that is not often seen. He stole balls, drove to the basket, shot from near and far, taking a short period as much as 9–0. During his four straight baskets, no one else scored.

With Pollard's points, Karhubasket took an 18-point lead. The Seagulls' minus balance looked like what is predicted for next week's freezing temperature in southern Finland.

There was a lot of commotion in the race hall. Pictured is Ricky Waxlax in the ball.

After that, however, the league's top team found their momentum, and the direction of the match changed. Seagulls back man Mar´qualen Grant and the center Chuba Ohms guaranteed that the home team would not suffer a second defeat of the season.

After 25 minutes the Seagulls took the lead for the first time and it lasted until the end.

From the Seagulls was missing on Saturday Lake Okko. He has a cold and couldn't play.