Basketball | The Seagulls sought victory over Lahti, who changed their coach

Lahti, who made the first head coach change of the Korisliiga season, experienced a home defeat against the Helsinki Seagulls.

Men’s Lahti Basketball, which made the first change of head coach of the basketball league season on Sunday, could not break its losing streak when Helsinki Seagulls claimed a 100–88 victory over Lahti.

Lahti, which suffered its sixth consecutive loss, led the first half until the Seagulls pulled away at the end of the second period 19–5 and took the lead. At the end of the third period, Lahti was still three points away, but the Seagulls dominated the last quarter.

“We didn’t quite succeed on the defensive end, but like the previous matches, the attacking game was the key to our victory”, summed up the Seagulls coach Jussi Laakso.

Lahti Basketball fired last Sunday Pieti Poikolan and appointed a Belgian as interim head coach in his place at this point by Tom Coomanwhich started the third season as Poikola’s assistant coach.

He became the power man of the Seagulls’ fifth consecutive victory Jeffrey Carroll with 25 points. Devon Thomas scored 22 points for Lahti.

Uusikaupunki Korihait challenged Varsinais-Suomen in the local game to Salon Vilppa, who, however, won away 88–78.

League jumbo Korihait led the game with a best nine points. Even the last quarter started with the home team in the lead, but Vilpas held the lead by a few baskets throughout the rest of the quarter.

Only from Vilppaa, who took their second away win of the season Isaiah Crawley scored 23 points. Trey Niemi was again Korihai’s number one with 21 points.

BC Nokia could not challenge league leader Lapuan Kobri in their home game. BC Nokia already suffered its fifth consecutive home defeat, when the score went to Ostrobothnia with a score of 100–62.

The Cobras built their victory in the second quarter, which they won 31–16. Thus the difference grew to 27 points already in the middle and to 40 points at its maximum.

From Kobri, who took the fourth consecutive victory Denzel Livingston scored 30 points. Jonathan Stove and Mikael Laihonen scored 12 points for BC Nokia.