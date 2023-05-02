Basketball | The Seagulls sought an away win from Kauhajoki in the Korisliiga finals

The Seagulls’ most effective player was René Rougeau.

Kauhajoki

Helsinki Seagulls won the first final of Korisliiga against Karhubasket in Kauhajoki. The winning numbers of the Seagulls were 70–54.

In the opening quarter, Karhubasket scored two points more than Seagulls and led the match 18–16 after that.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Seagulls managed to score seven points before Karhubasket could open their score account Severi Kaukiainen with a free throw point. In the end, the Seagulls led the game by ten points at halftime.

The third quarter went at the pace of the Seagulls. The gap increased by three more points. In the final quarter, the Seagulls managed to prevent Karhubasket’s attempts to rise with their defense

The Seagulls’ most effective player was René Rougeau, who scored 19 points. Rougeau is playing his first season in Helsinki. Before that, he represented Karhubasket for three seasons.

The championship requires four wins. The final series continues in Helsinki on Friday.