Basketball | The Seagulls secured their Korisliiga follow-up series victory

Vilpas succumbed to the handling of the reigning champion on his home floor.

Men's On Tuesday, the reigning champion of the Korisliiga, Helsinki Seagulls, secured their victory in the upper secondary series, when they claimed an 88–78 away win against Salo Vilppaa.

The playoff win guarantees the Seagulls home advantage until the end of the playoffs starting next week. The Seagulls' quarter-final opponents can be found in the two teams from the lower secondary series, Kobrat or KTP-Basket.

The game progressed in Salo with the visitors taking the lead. Vilpas took the lead in the second quarter, but at the beginning of the fourth period, the Seagulls already took a 20-point lead. However, Vilpas cut it in half at the end. The victory was the fifth in a row for the Seagulls.

“There is a good feeling in our team now. I like how we look now. The defense worked well today, except in the first half Mikko Koiviston with. We had to adjust our defense at halftime”, commented the Seagulls coach Vesa Vertio In Ruuttu's TV interview.

Lake Okko bagged 28 points for the Seagulls and Shavon Coleman 15. Mischievous Jacob Grandison scored 15 points. Mikko Koivisto found his missing throwing skills in the first half with 14 points in front.

BC Nokia takes second place in the upper secondary series, even though it lost its last home game in the secondary series after Korihaiden took the win to Uuuenkaupunki with a score of 86–75.

BC Nokia will start the playoffs against the winner of the lower secondary series, Kouvo.

BC Nokia now enters the playoffs from a better position than last season, when it met the future champion Seagulls in the quarterfinals as the winner of the lower promotion series and was eliminated with 0–3 wins.

Korihait dominated the game at Nokia so that BC Nokia couldn't take a two-point lead.

Javion Ogunyemi collected 18 points for Korihai and Travis Jocelyn 17. Both Gach scored 21 points for BC Nokia and returned to the game Fiifi Aidoo 16.