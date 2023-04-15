Basketball | The Seagulls opened the semi-finals with a win – is this finally the year the Seagulls progress to the finals?

Helsinki Seagulls took the first shot at the Korisliiga finals place in an emotional encounter.

Seagulls–Kataja 84–68

Wins 1–0

Is it this finally the year of the Seagulls? The Helsinki club has never advanced to the finals in its history, but that may change this year. The Seagulls are on a roll right now, and the mood within the team is determined.

The determination was also visible on the playing field. The Seagulls convincingly covered Kataja Basket at home in the semi-finals of the Korisliiga with a score of 84–68, taking a 1–0 lead in the match series. Advances to the final with four wins.

The match was excruciatingly even and full of emotion for almost its entire length. Neither team was able to build a solid lead in the beginning.

It wasn’t until the last minutes of the game that the Seagulls made a decent difference to their opponent, when Zena Edosomwan got almost the entire Töölö arena ecstatic with his dunks, and the Seagulls effectively utilized the free throws offered by Kataja.

Juniper failed to break down the Seagulls’ defense in the second half of the match and scored only 26 points in the last two quarters.

“It [intensiteetti] it should be like this at this point. However, it came as a bit of a surprise to us. We had a week off and they were still playing on Wednesday. Maybe they were a bit more ready for that intensity than we were, but luckily we got the hang of it at halftime,” Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso your total match.

In Töölö, there was no scoring, but the match was far from boring. Every centimeter on the field was thrashed, and there were various jabs at both the players and the referees. In the end, Kataja was the team that broke more, especially in the final stages of the game, which was also one of the reasons for its loss.

“It will be the biggest challenge for us during the series, that how our discipline and patience carry out our things minute by minute, match by match will be able to cope”, Kataja’s head coach Petri Virtanen farted

“Approaching positively, this was a big step up from us for playing away. The downside for us was that it’s still not quite enough to beat one of the league leaders in the hunt for the championship.”

Basketball league the finals place has surrounded the Seagulls like a plague during its almost ten-year struggle. The club has four SC bronze medals and a few Finnish Cup championships, but it has never progressed beyond the semi-finals in the Korisliiga.

“This is a tough series. Here are two good teams against each other. Both are well coached. Now we won the first one and we move to Joensuu. Let’s see what happens there”, Laakso bundled up.