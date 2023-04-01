Basketball | The Seagulls moved within a win of a place in the semi-finals

Karhu Basket overcame the “catastrophe elements”.

1.4. 20:39

Kauhajoki Karhu Basket, Salon Vilpas and Helsinki Seagulls advanced to within one win of the semi-finals in the men’s Korisliiga, when they won their away game in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

In the three-win quarter-finals, Helsinki Seagulls claimed another quarter-final victory over BC Nokia with a score of 111–106.

BC Nokia started the match strongly after gaining a 17-point lead. The Seagulls pulled away just before halftime after winning the second quarter 28–13.

The Seagulls led the entire second half, but the home team went into the third period still within a point.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 28 points for the Seagulls and Lake Okko 22. Johnathan Stove made BC Nokia 31 and Malik Benlevi 23 points.

Bear Basket claimed a 116–100 win over Pyrinnö from Tampere.

Like the previous meeting, in a game with plenty of baskets, Karhu Basket steadily increased its lead, which grew to 20 points at the beginning of the third period. At the beginning of the fourth period, Pyrinnö’s lead reached nine points at best, until the visitors returned the difference to what it was before.

“We had all the ingredients for a disaster in this game due to the delay of the return flights from the recent trip to Poland and the breakdown of the bus today. Still, we played well enough. We used our size superiority both in terms of the rebound game and playing under the basket,” said Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies.

Jay Crockett scored 28 points for Karhu Basket and Cameron Jones 20. Ike Smith threw Pyrinno 31 and Tomas Pihlajamäki 23 points.

Salon A week earlier, Vilpas won from a distance in their home game, and the same thing happened again in Kouvola, when Vilpas depressed Kouvot with a 95–93 victory.

After an even first period, Kouvot won the second ten by no less than 29–11. The home lead grew to 23 points in the third period, until Vilpas found a key switch. However, time was running out, as Vilpas took the lead only nine seconds before the end.

Keyshawn Feazell and Mikko Koivisto formed Vilppa’s power duo with 24 and 23 points. John Meeks scored a handsome 38 points for Kouvoi and Deshon Taylor 21.

The third quarter-finals will be played next weekend.